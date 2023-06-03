Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 7.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 3,375,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,268. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.