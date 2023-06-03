Invitoken (INVI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $38,225.43 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004879 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invitoken alerts:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

