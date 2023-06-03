iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. 543,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,977. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

