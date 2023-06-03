iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Decreased by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 1,697,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

