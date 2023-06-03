iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,325. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.