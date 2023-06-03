Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $145,229.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

