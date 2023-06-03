JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

