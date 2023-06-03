JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $562.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $464.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

