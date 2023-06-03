Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

