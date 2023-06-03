Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $40.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.