KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $721.48 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $721.48 million and $906,836.89 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $7.45 or 0.00027608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.