Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $7,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 230,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.0 %

Lam Research stock opened at $613.67 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.