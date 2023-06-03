Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,470 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.