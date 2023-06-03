Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter worth $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
