LooksRare Market Cap Reaches $75.34 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $75.34 million and $2.90 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 899,127,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,102,494 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

