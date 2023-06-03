Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

