Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LCID stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

