Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $37.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.50. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

