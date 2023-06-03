Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $37.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.44. 9,317,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,573. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

