Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q2 guidance to $2.47-$2.52 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 584,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 269,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

