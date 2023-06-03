Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.54 million and approximately $509,325.99 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

