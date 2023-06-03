MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.65. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 33,121 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MamaMancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

MamaMancini’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s ( NASDAQ:MMMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,330,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 224,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

