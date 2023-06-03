Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 21,723 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after buying an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

