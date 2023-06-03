Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.45 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.