Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

