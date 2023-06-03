Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,008 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $203.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.