Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,806 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

