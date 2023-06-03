Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 886 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

