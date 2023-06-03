Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,576 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

