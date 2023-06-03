Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.02

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.02 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 241.50 ($2.98). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 771,738 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mears Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

