Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $772,835.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $4,165,485 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMSI opened at $84.35 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.