Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells £195,946.56 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.56), for a total value of £195,946.56 ($242,148.49).
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 1.4 %
Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £829.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05.
Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
Featured Articles
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.