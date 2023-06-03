Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

