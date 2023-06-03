Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 9,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 960,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Motorsport Games Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

