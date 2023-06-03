National Bank Financial Boosts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRZBF. TD Securities raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Transat A.T. Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

