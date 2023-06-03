National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Raised by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Grid by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 656,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

