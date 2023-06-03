Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,832 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Snowflake worth $96,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.8 %

SNOW opened at $175.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.