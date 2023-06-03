Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $101.90 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $101,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.0 %

SLB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

