Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 199,658 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,658 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.87% of Stericycle worth $86,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,825,000 after buying an additional 58,193 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

