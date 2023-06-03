Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 199,658 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,658 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.87% of Stericycle worth $86,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,825,000 after buying an additional 58,193 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stericycle Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
