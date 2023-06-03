Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $923,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 6,290,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

