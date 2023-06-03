Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Snap-on by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,232 shares of company stock worth $19,770,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.71. 273,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

