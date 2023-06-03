O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $274,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 713,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 98,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. 1,722,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.