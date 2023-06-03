O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 441,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 96,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,034. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

