O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $1.18 Million in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned 1.15% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,590. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

