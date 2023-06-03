O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 942,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

