O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management
In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:APO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 2,887,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.
Apollo Global Management Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
