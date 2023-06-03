O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 1.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 2,887,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

