O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 13,154 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,627. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

