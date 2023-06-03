O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 7,690 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after buying an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,527,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

