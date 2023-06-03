OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.40 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $108.22 million and $7.40 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

