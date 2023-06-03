Ordinals (ORDI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.39 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $184.11 million and $21.39 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $8.77 or 0.00032273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.43409186 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $23,121,279.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

