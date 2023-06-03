OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $103.54 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $103.54 million and approximately $952,135.44 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

