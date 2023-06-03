Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $6.60 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000757 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008182 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.